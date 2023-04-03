Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said he has not seen any Pakistan bowler with a diet similar to that of Haris Rauf.

The 29-year-old seamer is one of Pakistan’s go-to fast bowlers in ODIs and T20Is, and recently made his Test debut as well.

Rauf has become an increasingly important member of the national team as he has the knack of taking important wickets and can hit blistering speeds of over 150 kph when bowling.

“I have not seen a Pakistan bowler with a diet like Haris,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “No one has a clear lifestyle like him.”

Rauf recently helped the Qalandars win their second consecutive Pakistan Super League (PSL) title as he took 17 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 25.70 and an economy rate of 9.26.

He was subsequently rested for Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, which the men in green lost 2-1.

The team’s next assignment will be a home series against New Zealand from April to May, which will consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

