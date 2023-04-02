Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria said Babar Azam has failed to captain the national team well in Test cricket.

This comes after Pakistan’s disappointing home season, where they played Test matches against England and New Zealand.

Pakistan were thrashed 3-0 in their Test series against England, while both their Tests against New Zealand ended as a draw.

Given how poorly the men in green fared on home soil, Kaneria thinks it’s time for a change in leadership as Azam simply isn’t doing a good enough job.

“Babar hasn’t been able to lead the side well in red-ball cricket,” he said during a live session on a YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Azam recently captained the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

He was rested for Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, which they lost 2-1.

Pakistan will now play a white-ball series against New Zealand on home soil, which will start on April 14 and consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 2426 ( 74.65 % ) No! 824 ( 25.35 % )

