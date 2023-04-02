Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan opening batsman Khurram Manzoor said despite putting up strong performances, former head coach Mickey Arthur never liked him.

Manzoor pointed out that he was one of the most consistent run-scorers in domestic cricket, but wasn’t among the select group of cricketers that Arthur kept picking in the national team.

His comments come as Arthur is set to be named Pakistan’s team director in a virtual capacity as he is still head coach of Derbyshire.

“Mickey didn’t like me despite of my performances,” the 36-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Recently, Manzoor scored 619 runs in eight Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches for Sindh, which included three hundreds and two half-centuries, at an average of 47.61.

As for the Pakistan team, they are coming off a 2-1 T20I series loss to Afghanistan in Sharjah.

They will now go up against New Zealand in five T20Is and five ODIs on home soil in April and May.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Babar Azam has failed as Pakistan’s Test captain, Danish Kaneria says it’s very obvious

What are your thoughts on Khurram Manzoor? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Khurram Manzoor? He is really good! 2 ( 6.67 % ) He is ok! 13 ( 43.33 % ) He is overrated! 15 ( 50 % )

Like this: Like Loading...