Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wasim Akram said the Pakistan pace trio of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jnr should play in one or two more domestic T20 tournaments other than the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He noted that it will help in their development and get them accustomed to playing in different conditions.

In the recent edition of the PSL, Naseem took seven wickets in nine matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 37.14 and an economy rate of 7.64.

Rauf, meanwhile, finished with 17 wickets in 13 games for the Lahore Qalandars at an average of 25.70 and an economy rate of 9.26.

As for Wasim Jnr, he picked up eight wickets in six matches for Islamabad United at an average of 30.37 and an economy rate of 10.12.

“Apart from PSL, they must play 1-2 leagues in a year,” Wasim told Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team recently faced Afghanistan in three T20Is in Sharjah. Naseem and Wasim Jnr were included in the squad, but Haris was rested for the series.

Naseem took one wicket at an average of 66, while Wasim Jnr claimed one wicket at an average of 13 as Pakistan lost the series 2-1.

The men in green will now take on New Zealand in a limited overs series, which will start on April 14 and consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

