Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes the national selectors should consider picking Mohammad Amir in the Pakistan team if he does two key things.

Revealing what they are, Inzamam said the 30-year-old needs to prove his fitness is good enough and must perform well in domestic cricket.

On top of this, Amir has to come out of retirement as he walked away from international cricket in December 2020.

“If his fitness is good and if he wants to play and does well at domestic, then he should be considered for national selection for sure,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Amir recently had a solid campaign for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he claimed nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

The Pakistan team, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-1 T20I series loss to Afghanistan in Sharjah.

Their next assignment will see them take on New Zealand in five T20Is and five ODIs, which will begin on April 14.

