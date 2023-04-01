Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes Pakistan skipper Babar Azam isn’t at his peak yet, meaning he expects the 28-year-old to become an even better batsman.

Azam is already one of the world’s top cricketers and is regularly featured in the Fab Four, which consists of the best four batsmen in the sport right now.

Despite this, Ponting has told people to watch out for the Pakistan megastar as he feels the Lahore-born batsman will continue improving and scoring more runs.

“He’s probably not (at his peak),” he said while speaking on The ICC Review.

Azam recently captained the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a hundred and five half-centuries, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

He missed Pakistan’s 2-1 loss to Afghanistan in their T20I series in Sharjah as he was rested.

Next up for the men in green will be five T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand on home soil, which will start on April 14.

