Former batsman Basit Ali wants Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan to be given the T20I captaincy, which would see him replace Babar Azam.

Azam has been criticised for the way he captains the team and for his slow batting in T20Is, where he opens with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

With the men in green having suffered a number of disappointing results as of late, Basit wants Shadab to be handed the leadership role.

“Shadab Khan could be Pakistan’s choice as captain in T20I cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 24-year-old recently led Pakistan in Azam’s absence during their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, but the team ended up being beaten 2-1.

Next up for Pakistan will be five T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand, which will be played from April to May.

