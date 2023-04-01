Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan interim chief selector Shahid Afridi wants to know why top order batsman Shan Masood for named vice-captain for the ODI series against New Zealand in January.

Shadab Khan is usually the second-in-command under captain Babar Azam, but he missed the series with an injury.

Afridi noted that there was no need to name Masood vice-captain as it was a short series and created a lot of confusion.

“Shan Masood should not have been named as vice-captain of the ODI squad,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Masood played for the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 236 runs in nine games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 26.22 and a strike-rate of 124.86.

He was also included in Pakistan’s squad for their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, but didn’t feature in any of the matches as the men in green were beaten 2-1.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a limited overs series against New Zealand, which will start on April 14 and consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

