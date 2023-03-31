Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan opener Khurram Manzoor has lavished praise on wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed, saying he is a “naturally gifted” captain.

Sarfaraz used to captain the national team and led them to Champions Trophy glory in 2017 and made them the number one T20I side in the world.

Currently, there is a lot of debate about whether Babar Azam should continue captaining the men in green, especially after they had a poor home season.

Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0 in their Test series against England, drew 0-0 with New Zealand in their two-Test series, and lost the subsequent three-match ODI series 2-1.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed is experienced and he is naturally gifted as a captain,” Manzoor was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan were recently beaten 2-1 in their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, but Azam was not part of that assignment as he was rested.

Next on the schedule will be five T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand in April and May.

