Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has established himself as a dominant force in international cricket as he has trained himself to score runs in all types of conditions.
Ponting noted that he has seen Azam do this first hand, which is why the 28-year-old is placed among the best batsmen in the sport today.
“To be able to be dominant in different conditions (to the ones) you’re brought up in, I’ve seen him first hand be able to do that,” he said while speaking on The ICC Review.
Azam recently led the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he amassed 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.
He was rested for Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, which the men in green lost 2-1.
The team’s next assignment will be a home series against New Zealand from April to May, which will consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.
