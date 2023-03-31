Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has established himself as a dominant force in international cricket as he has trained himself to score runs in all types of conditions.

Ponting noted that he has seen Azam do this first hand, which is why the 28-year-old is placed among the best batsmen in the sport today.

“To be able to be dominant in different conditions (to the ones) you’re brought up in, I’ve seen him first hand be able to do that,” he said while speaking on The ICC Review.

Azam recently led the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he amassed 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

He was rested for Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, which the men in green lost 2-1.

The team’s next assignment will be a home series against New Zealand from April to May, which will consist of five T20Is and five ODIs.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I want this role, Shahid Afridi eager to fill key Pakistan position

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48487 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 302318 ( 75.91 % ) Steve Smith 6903 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8720 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 42 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 13996 ( 3.51 % ) Joe Root 3063 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2849 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2601 ( 0.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1313 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3495 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 792 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2410 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...