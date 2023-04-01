Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed said India seamer Umran Malik isn’t able to maintain his bowling speed in ODIs as it starts off at 150 kph and drops to 138 kph in the seventh or eighth over.

He noted that this is what separates the pace sensation from Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf, who is one of Pakistan’s quickest bowlers right now.

“If you look at him in ODIs, in his first spell, he bowls around 150 kph, but by the 7th or 8th over, the speed drops to 138 kph,” the Lahore Qalandars head coach was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Malik has played in eight ODIs so far and taken 13 wickets at an average of 27.30.

The 23-year-old has also featured in eight T20Is and picked up 11 wickets at an average of 22.09.

