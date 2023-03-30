Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said India fast bowler Umran Malik is nowhere near as fit as his Pakistan counterpart Haris Rauf.

He added that Malik also requires a lot more training in order to get to the level Rauf is at right now.

The 29-year-old is an integral member of Pakistan’s pace attack in ODIs and T20Is. He has featured in one Test match to date, but it remains to be seen if he will continue getting picked in the longest format.

Malik, meanwhile, has represented India in eight ODIs, where he has taken 13 wickets at an average of 27.30.

He has also played eight T20Is and claimed 11 wickets at an average of 22.09.

Despite both bowlers being able to bowl over 150 kph, Aaqib still thinks Rauf is a lot better than Malik.

“Umran Malik is not as trained and fit as Haris Rauf,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf recently represented the Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took 17 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 25.70 and an economy rate of 9.26.

He was not picked for the three T20Is Pakistan played against Afghanistan as he was rested for the series, which the men in green lost 2-1.

The national team will now face New Zealand in five T20Is and five ODIs from April to May.

