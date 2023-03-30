Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is a “good player” and sees the merit in picking him in the national team.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after claiming he had been “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

He also alleged that the team management had deliberately ignored him when it came to selection.

Should the 30-year-old decide to come out of retirement and play for Pakistan again, Inzamam feels that he could be an asset to the men in green.

“Mohammad Amir is a good player, no doubt,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Most recently, Amir was in action for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07. Despite his efforts with the ball, his side only won three out of the 10 games they played.

The Pakistan team just finished playing a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, which they lost 2-1.

Their next assignment will be a home series against New Zealand from April to May, which will consist of five ODIs and five T20Is.

