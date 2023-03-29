Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shahid Afridi revealed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wanted him to continue being chief selector.

Afridi held the role when Najam Sethi replaced Ramiz Raja as PCB chairman, but it was only on an interim basis.

Despite the board showing interest in extending his tenure, the 43-year-old had to turn it down as he is busy with other ventures and commitments, including his charity – the Shahid Afridi Foundation.

“PCB was interested in extending my tenure as chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team, but I have charity and other commitments too,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

