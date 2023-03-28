Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan middle order batsman Salman Ali Agha has no doubt that he deserves to be playing international cricket following his impressive performances as of late.

Being brought in as a potential answer to the national team’s middle order woes, he scored 184 runs in three Tests against England, which included two fifties, at an average of 36.80.

He followed that up with 180 runs in two Test matches against New Zealand, which included his maiden century, at an average of 45.

Having excelled against two of the top teams in the world, the 29-year-old is confident that he “can play similar innings like these” in the future.

“When you score a hundred in international cricket, you get the self-belief that you belong there. After today’s innings, I know that I belong here and I can play similar innings like these in future for Pakistan as well,” Salman was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan recently finished playing a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, which they lost 2-1.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Not an easy thing to do, Ramiz Raja worried about Pakistan star’s hard road back into the Test team

What are your thoughts on Salman Ali Agha? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Salman Ali Agha? He is really good! 105 ( 28.85 % ) He is ok! 174 ( 47.8 % ) He is overrated! 85 ( 23.35 % )

Like this: Like Loading...