Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja believes wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan could face a difficult road back into the Test team.

His comments come after Rizwan was dropped for the two-Test series against New Zealand in favour of Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sarfaraz took full advantage of the opportunity presented to him as he amassed 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

This could create some selection headaches going forward as it remains to be seen if Sarfaraz continues to be selected ahead of Rizwan in Tests or if he is picked solely as a specialist middle order batsman.

Regardless of what happens, Ramiz noted that Rizwan has to perform well in the longest format and bounce back from his surprising axing, which is not easy to do at all.

“Because Pakistan have backup wicketkeeping options, Rizwan had to perform and bounce back which is not an easy thing to do,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL), Rizwan put on a show as captain of the Multan Sultans as not only did he lead his team to the final again, but he also finished as the highest run-scorer with 550 runs, which included a century and four fifties, at an average of 55 and a strike-rate of 142.85.

Despite being in red-hot form, he was rested for Pakistan’s ongoing three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Forced to become weak, Misbah-ul-Haq says it’s not a good look for dominant Pakistan player

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48485 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 302309 ( 75.91 % ) Steve Smith 6901 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8719 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 42 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 13996 ( 3.51 % ) Joe Root 3063 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2849 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2601 ( 0.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1313 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3495 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 792 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2410 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...