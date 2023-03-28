Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said he doesn’t care what former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has to say about him.

Ramiz previously said that he has “no love for tainted players”, referring to Amir’s involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that saw him banned for five years along with former captain Salman Butt and fellow fast bowler Mohammad Asif.

The 30-year-old also voiced his support on Twitter when Najam Sethi replaced Ramiz as PCB chairman, saying he is the “right man for the right job”.

“I respect Ramiz Raja’s opinions, but I’ve moved on with my life so much that whatever Ramiz Raja says about me goes into one ear and straight out of my other ear,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan recently played three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah, but lost the series 2-1.

