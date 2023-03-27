Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed has slammed the team management for appointing Shan Masood vice-captain in the ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year.

Aaqib noted that Shadab Khan had previously been unveiled as the second-in-command under captain Babar Azam.

Even though he was ruled out for the series, the Lahore Qalandars coach said there was no need to create confusion by naming Masood vice-captain.

“It should not have happened; Shadab Khan is the vice-captain of white-ball cricket. Even if he was injured, then there was no need to announce Shan as vice-captain,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab and Masood both featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) recently as they played for Islamabad United and the Multan Sultans respectively.

In the 11 games he played, Shadab picked up 12 wickets at an average of 29.91 and an economy rate of 8.97.

As for Masood, he amassed 236 runs in nine matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 26.22 and a strike-rate of 124.86.

Pakistan are now playing three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah, with Shadab taking over as captain since Azam was rested for the series. Masood was included in the squad.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

