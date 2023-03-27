Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Sri Lanka batsman Dinesh Chandimal has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam for his ability to seamlessly adapt to every format of the game.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in Tests, ODIs and T20Is for the past couple of years, which has elevated him into the elite band of batsmen.

With the quick turnaround of formats often occurring during series, Chandimal pointed out that the 28-year-old has great versatility as he can switch modes “very quickly”.

“He adapts to every style of cricket very quickly,” the Sri Lanka veteran told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam was recently in charge of the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished with 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

Pakistan are now involved in a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, but Azam is not present as he has been rested.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

