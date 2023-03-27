Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes Babar Azam is “being forced to become weak”.

He noted that it’s not a good look for the 28-year-old, especially considering he is supposed to be the team’s leader and is their star batsman as well.

Azam’s batting and captaincy capabilities have been questioned over the past few months. This was extremely prevalent during the team’s recent home season, where they lost 3-0 in their Test series against England, drew 0-0 in the two-Test series against New Zealand, and lost 2-1 in the ODI series against the Black Caps.

“It is visible Babar is being forced to become weak, which is not good,” Misbah, who previously captained Pakistan, told Geo Super as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL), Azam led the Peshawar Zalmi and finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

Pakistan are now taking on Afghanistan in three T20Is, but Azam has been rested for the series.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: This shouldn’t have happened, Aaqib Javed blasts Pakistan team management for decision regarding Shan Masood

Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! No! Do you think Babar Azam has done a good job as Pakistan captain? Yes! 1783 ( 73.56 % ) No! 641 ( 26.44 % )

Like this: Like Loading...