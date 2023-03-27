Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has urged the pace trio of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jnr to play more first-class cricket.

Naseem is a regular face in the Test squad, but is still young and in need of more domestic experience in Wasim’s eyes.

As for Rauf and Wasim Jnr, they don’t have a lot of first-class cricket either, but both made their Test debuts recently.

Wasim explained that they should play more longer-format matches instead of focusing on T20 cricket as it will help them perform better when Pakistan need them to step up in Test matches.

“Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Wasim Jr. should play first-class cricket,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah. Naseem and Wasim Jnr were selected in the team, while Rauf was rested for the series.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 1793 ( 63.69 % ) He is ok! 652 ( 23.16 % ) He is overrated! 370 ( 13.14 % )

