Iconic swing king Wasim Akram said Babar Azam has two to three years to prove he is the best man to captain Pakistan.

Azam is leading the men in green in all three formats at the moment, but questions have been raised about whether he should be replaced.

This was further sparked by Pakistan’s disastrous home season, where the national team lost 3-0 in their Test series against England and drew both their Tests against New Zealand. They then lost 2-1 in the three-match ODI series against the Black Caps.

While the idea of a split captaincy was floated around after this, it seems that Azam will continue to hold on to the leadership for the time being.

Despite the pressure mounting on the 28-year-old, Wasim said he needs to be given more time.

“If you have Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, or Mike [Brearley] sitting next to you, then you will understand Babar Azam has… 2-3 years,” the Sultan of Swing told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently made 522 runs in 11 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

Pakistan are now playing three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah, but Azam has been rested for the series.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

