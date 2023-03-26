Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas has expressed his frustration towards consistently being ignored by the national selectors.

He noted that he performed in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is Pakistan’s domestic first-class competition. In the six matches he played for Southern Punjab, he took 18 wickets at an average of 24.16.

The 33-year-old also featured in the County Championship, which is England’s domestic first-class tournament, and picked up 50 wickets in 12 games for Hampshire at an average of 17.62.

Given that a majority of Pakistan’s fast bowlers struggled to take wickets during the team’s recent home season, where they played England and New Zealand, Abbas questioned why he keeps being overlooked.

“I played in our local domestic season while also performing in County Cricket which is why it is obvious that I’m disappointed over my non-selection,” he told Geo News after last having played international cricket in August 2021.

Pakistan are now taking on Afghanistan in three T20Is in Sharjah, but Abbas was not picked for the series.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Abbas?

