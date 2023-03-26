Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis said he would bowl a bouncer that whizzed past the ear of England batsman Harry Brook.

He noted that if Brook were to smash him for a boundary with an attacking shot, he would hit back with a short-pitched delivery.

Waqar pointed out that this aggressive bowling mindset is what’s missing among the fast bowlers that make up Pakistan’s current pace attack.

“Back in the 1990s if someone hits a shot like Brook did for 4, you know what’s coming next. The next ball wouldn’t have been a juicy full toss like (Mohammad) Wasim (Jnr) did. It should have been right up near his ears. That’s what is missing from this Pakistan line-up,” the former bowling coach was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Wasim Jnr is part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which is being held in Sharjah.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

