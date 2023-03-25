Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary Pakistan swing bowler Wasim Akram believes it is not the right time for Shaheen Shah Afridi to replace Babar Azam as captain.

Afridi recently helped the Lahore Qalandars defend their Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

He played an instrumental role in the team’s second successive PSL season as he took 19 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 21.15 and an economy rate of 9.13.

The 22-year-old also starred with the bat in the final against the Multan Sultans as he blasted an unbeaten 44 off 15 balls, which included two boundaries and five sixes.

Despite having enjoyed a lot of success leading the Qalandars, Wasim still wants Azam to continue captaining Pakistan in all three formats and feels Afridi should retain his role as the team’s pace spearhead.

“There is no need to hurry, he made Lahore Qalandars PSL champions, but now he is the national team’s [pace leader],” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah, but Afridi won’t be playing in any match as he has been rested.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

