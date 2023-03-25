Image courtesy of: Unsplash
Waqar Younis has made it clear that he has no interest in becoming Pakistan’s bowling coach for a fifth time.
He most recently held the position from 2019 to 2021 before resigning.
Waqar was forced to clarify that he is not seeking to fill the role again as there had been plenty of rumours going around.
“Lots of speculation around me taking on the bowling coach role of the Pakistan team. Let me be very clear I have not [been] approached, and I have no intentions of taking that job,” the 51-year-old said on Twitter.
Pakistan are now playing three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah.
Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan
Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir
