Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja criticised the selectors’ decision to remove wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan from the Test team.

Rizwan was dropped for the two-Test series against New Zealand, with former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed taking his place behind the stumps.

Sarfaraz enjoyed a memorable comeback to the longest format as he amassed 335 runs in the series, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

Despite this, Ramiz feels Pakistan should have shown more faith in Rizwan, especially as the 30-year-old has been their first-choice wicketkeeper for a few years.

“Mohammad Rizwan was also under pressure as he was dropped from the Tests against New Zealand,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan recently captained the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was the highest run-scorer with 550 runs in 12 matches, which included a century and four fifties, at an average of 55 and a strike-rate of 142.85.

Pakistan’s current assignment is a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, but Rizwan has been rested for it.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

