Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah said he is constantly striving to get better as he wants to continue winning matches for his country.

Naseem has become an integral part of Pakistan’s pace attack as he has put up a number of strong performances over the past few months.

Looking forward, the 20-year-old is determined to further stamp his authority in all three formats and become one of the top speedsters in the world.

“I enjoy playing cricket and my bowling, whether it is Test, ODI or T20 and day by day, I try to improve myself, and it’s my goal to play well in all the three formats and perform well for my team and try to win matches for them,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem was recently in action for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took seven wickets in nine games at an average of 37.14 and an economy rate of 7.64.

He is now representing Pakistan in their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

In the first match, which Pakistan lost by six wickets, Naseem finished with figures of 1-27 off his four overs.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

