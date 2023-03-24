Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan great Saqlain Mushtaq sees great potential in England spinner Rehan Ahmed and believes the 18-year-old is destined for greatness.

Rehan made his international debut in the three-Test series against Pakistan and took seven wickets in the one match he played, which included a five-wicket haul.

Having shown off an incredible amount of promise, Saqlain reiterated that the sky is the limit for the hyped up teenager.

“I think he bowled really well, he has a bright future,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Rehan will not feature in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which recently concluded and saw the Lahore Qalandars win the title for the second year in a row.

Pakistan will now play three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah from March 25 to 28, but Saqlain will not coach the team. Instead, Abdur Rehman has been named head coach.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He can join the list of world-class captains, Shahid Afridi knows big Pakistan star has what it takes

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48481 ( 12.17 % ) Babar Azam 302291 ( 75.91 % ) Steve Smith 6900 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8719 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 42 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 13996 ( 3.51 % ) Joe Root 3063 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2849 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2600 ( 0.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1313 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3495 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 791 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2410 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...