Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Pakistan great Saqlain Mushtaq sees great potential in England spinner Rehan Ahmed and believes the 18-year-old is destined for greatness.
Rehan made his international debut in the three-Test series against Pakistan and took seven wickets in the one match he played, which included a five-wicket haul.
Having shown off an incredible amount of promise, Saqlain reiterated that the sky is the limit for the hyped up teenager.
“I think he bowled really well, he has a bright future,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Rehan will not feature in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which recently concluded and saw the Lahore Qalandars win the title for the second year in a row.
Pakistan will now play three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah from March 25 to 28, but Saqlain will not coach the team. Instead, Abdur Rehman has been named head coach.
Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan
Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir
MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He can join the list of world-class captains, Shahid Afridi knows big Pakistan star has what it takes