Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted that wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has batted outstandingly well lately.

Sarfaraz got the chance to make his Test comeback in the recent two-Test series against New Zealand as he replaced Mohammad Rizwan in the playing XI.

Grabbing the opportunity with both hands, he accumulated 335 runs, which included a career-best 118 and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

Azam was pleased with the way Sarfaraz performed, even though the series ended as a 0-0 draw.

“I think the way he batted… that was outstanding,” the 28-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam recently captained the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Sarfaraz led the Quetta Gladiators, who failed to qualify for the playoffs.

In the 11 matches he has played, Azam amassed 522 runs, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

As for Sarfaraz, he made 162 runs in eight games at an average of 27 and a strike-rate of 104.51.

Pakistan will now play three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah from March 25 to 28, but Azam has been rested for the series while Sarfaraz was not selected.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

