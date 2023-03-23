Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan middle order batsman Saud Shakeel thanked former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for giving him so much confidence, which has allowed him to shine in Test cricket.

Shakeel showed plenty of promise in the Test series against England and New Zealand.

He scored 346 runs in three Tests against England, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 57.66.

After that, he made 234 runs in the two-Test series against New Zealand, which included a hundred and a half-century, at an average of 117.

Having established himself as a potential answer to Pakistan’s middle order woes, Shakeel reiterated that his strong performances stem from the support he has received from Sarfaraz.

“Saifi bhai gave me a lot of confidence,” the 27-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “He told me to remain easy and continue playing my game.”

Shakeel didn’t play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Sarfaraz captained the Quetta Gladiators, but they failed to make the playoffs.

In the eight matches he played, he amassed 162 runs at an average of 27 and a strike-rate of 104.51.

Both players haven’t been picked for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which will be held in Sharjah from March 25 to 28.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

