Iconic Pakistan big-hitter Shahid Afridi acknowledged that captain Babar Azam has already cemented his reputation as a “world-class player”.

The 28-year-old has consistently scored runs for his country in all three formats and in all types of conditions as well.

On top of this, he has regularly led them to victory with match-winning knocks.

With few other players capable of doing what Azam has done, Afridi reiterated that he is in elite company at the moment.

“He is a world-class player,” the former interim chief selector was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Azam recently led the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

He has been rested for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sharjah from March 25 to 28.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

