Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes Babar Azam can join the list of world-class captain the country has produced.

Currently, Azam leads the national team in all three formats of the game. However, his leadership has come under intense scrutiny as of late as the men in green have failed to achieve the results expected of them.

This was particularly the case during their recent home season, where they were whitewashed 3-0 in their Test series against England. They then faced New Zealand in two Test matches, both of which ended as a draw. Following that the two sides played three ODIs, with the Black Caps clinching the series 2-1.

Even though this sparked rumours of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wanting to split the captaincy, meaning Azam would no longer lead the side in all forms, no such action has been taken thus far.

Afridi, though, feels that if Azam can get everything in order, he can lead Pakistan to greatness and establish himself as one of the nation’s best-ever leaders in the sport.

“We would want him to join the list of world-class captains,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Azam was recently involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Peshawar Zalmi.

In the 11 games he played, he scored 522 runs, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

Pakistan’s next assignment will see them play three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah from March 25 to 28, but Azam has been rested for the series.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

