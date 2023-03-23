Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Former Pakistan batsman Younis Ahmed said captain Babar Azam is so classy when he plays that it is a joy for any cricket lover to watch him in action.
Azam has established himself as one of the elite players in the game, with many former and current players even including him in the illustrious Fab Four, which is a group of the best four batsmen.
The 28-year-old has been in superb form across all three formats for the last year years.
Even in his most recent assignment, which saw him captain the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he was unstoppable as he amassed 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a hundred and five half-centuries, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.
“Babar Azam is a classy player, it is a pleasure to see him play,” Younis told Cricket Pakistan.
Azam has been rested for Pakistan’s upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which will be held in Sharjah from March 25 to 28.
Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan
Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir
