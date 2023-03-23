Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s incredible adaptability, saying he has shown he can score runs in all conditions.

Due to this, Azam has established himself as one of the top-tier batsmen in the world.

Recently, he scored 522 runs at an average of 52.20 while captaining the Peshawar Zalmi in 11 matches during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Given his consistency with the bat, Jayawardene admitted that it is nothing short of amazing to see how Azam stars at home and abroad.

“Plays in all conditions, he’s got the game to adapt as well,” he told The ICC Review.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan from March 25 to 28 in Sharjah. However, Azam won’t feature in it as he has been rested.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

