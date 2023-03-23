Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway admitted that Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah made life difficult for him and Kane Williamson when their respective sides clashed recently.

Naseem dismissed Kane Williamson in the one Test match he played, but didn’t manage to get Conway out.

However, he did dismiss the New Zealand opener twice in the ODI series, where he finished with eight wickets in two games at an average of 14.37.

Conway, who was recently involved in New Zealand’s 2-0 Test series win over Sri Lanka, pointed out that what made the 20-year-old so hard to play was his ability to move the ball both ways.

“He moved the ball both ways which made it quite challenging for myself and Kane (Williamson),” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem was recently in action for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he snapped up seven wickets in nine matches at an average of 37.14 and an economy rate of 7.64.

He will now represent Pakistan in their three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sharjah from March 25 to 28.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: So incredibly classy, Younis on Pakistan player who plays such elegant shots

What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! 1617 ( 71.9 % ) He is ok! 441 ( 19.61 % ) He is overrated! 191 ( 8.49 % )

Like this: Like Loading...