Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq said Babar Azam needs to be given some time as he is still learning the intricacies associated with captaining the national team.

Azam currently leads the men in green in all three formats, but could lose the leadership role in one or more forms of the game following the side’s disastrous home season.

Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0 in their Test series against England, while both their Tests against New Zealand finished as a draw. They then played three ODIs against the Black Caps, but were beaten 2-1.

Even though there has been a lot of talk about a potential change in captaincy, Inzamam reiterated that Azam is still in the learning phase and should be given enough time to hone his skills.

“Captaincy is a hard thing, and you learn it with time. Babar is currently going through that phase,” the 53-year-old, who previously served as Pakistan’s chief selector, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently captained the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 522 runs in 11 matches, which includes a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

Pakistan will now play three T20Is against Afghanistan from March 25 to 28 in Sharjah, but Azam has been rested for the series.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: We are all super proud of you, Wasim Akram tells lion-hearted Pakistan cricketer

Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Which team will win PSL 8? Islamabad United 566 ( 12.44 % ) Karachi Kings 379 ( 8.33 % ) Lahore Qalandars 1481 ( 32.55 % ) Multan Sultans 740 ( 16.26 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1041 ( 22.88 % ) Quetta Gladiators 343 ( 7.54 % )

Like this: Like Loading...