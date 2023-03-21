Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir applauded Sarfaraz Ahmed for grabbing his comeback opportunity with both hands and making the most of it.

The former captain featured in the two-Test series against New Zealand after replacing Mohammad Rizwan in the playing XI.

He finished with 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

Amir was so happy for the 35-year-old as he has patiently waited on the bench for the possibility of making his international return.

It now remains to be seen if Sarfaraz will continue being selected ahead of Rizwan as the first-choice wicketkeeper in Tests or if the selectors utilise him as a specialist middle order batsman.

“What a knock Sarfaraz Ahmed…you are [a] true champion,” Amir said on Twitter.

Sarfaraz recently led the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he accumulated 162 runs in eight games at an average of 27 and a strike-rate of 104.51.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be three T20Is against Afghanistan in Sharjah from March 25 to 28, but Sarfaraz hasn’t been picked for the series.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Suddenly comes in at No. 4, Nasser Hussain says it makes no sense for Pakistan opener to bat there

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48467 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 302174 ( 75.91 % ) Steve Smith 6897 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8713 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 41 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 13995 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3063 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2846 ( 0.71 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2593 ( 0.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1312 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3485 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 791 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2409 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...