New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi said the Pakistan bowlers are exceptionally good at getting the ball to reverse swing.
He noted that they have produced bowlers who specialise in this art for many years, which makes them one of the toughest opponents to bat against.
New Zealand got a taste of what the Pakistan pace attack could do during their recent two-Test and three-match ODI series.
Having seen the men in green in action, Ronchi applauded their skill at making the ball reverse swing.
“Pakistan bowlers are really good at reverse swing bowling, they have done it for a long, long time,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
