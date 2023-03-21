Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

It “makes no sense to me at all” that Shan Masood is coming in at number four for Pakistan in T20Is when he is used to opening the batting, former England captain Nasser Hussain said.

He added that Masood is not used to coming to the crease when there are five overs left in a match.

This puts pressure on him to start hitting right away when he is actually used to taking his time to get settled at the crease.

“Shan Masood suddenly comes in at number 4, that makes no sense to me at all, him coming into bat with just 5 overs to go,” Hussain, a renowned cricket commentator, was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Masood recently featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 236 runs in nine matches for the Multan Sultans, which included two fifties, at an average of 26.22 and a strike-rate of 124.86.

Following a solid campaign, the 33-year-old was selected for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which will be played from March 25 to 28 in Sharjah.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 5490 ( 76.56 % ) He is ok! 1249 ( 17.42 % ) He is overrated! 432 ( 6.02 % )

