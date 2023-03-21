Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi said Pakistan should continue getting wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris ready as a potential future replacement for Mohammad Rizwan in white-ball cricket.

Haris has already had a taste of playing at the highest level as he made his presence felt when handed the opportunity to represent Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The exciting prospect hammered 28 runs off 11 deliveries against South Africa, 31 runs off 18 balls against Bangladesh, and 30 runs off 26 deliveries in the semi-final against New Zealand. He also scored eight runs in the final against England.

Having shown so much promise, Afridi wants the selectors to keep a close eye on the 21-year-old and hopes to see him continuing to develop his game.

“We have (Mohammad) Haris and we’re grooming him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Haris accumulated 350 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

His performances earned him a spot in Pakistan’s squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which will be held in Sharjah from March 25 to 28.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

