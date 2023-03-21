Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Renowned cricket commentator Nasser Hussain has no doubt in his mind that Pakistan captain Babar Azam will end up finishing his career as “[an] all-time great”.

The 28-year-old is one of the finest batsmen in the game today and regularly posts big scores in all three formats of the game.

He also has a proven track record of leading Pakistan to victory from precarious positions.

“I think he’ll end up [an] all-time great,” Hussain, a former England captain, told Cricwick as quoted by NDTV.

Azam was recently involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Peshawar Zalmi and amassed 522 runs in 11 matches, which includes a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

He has been rested for Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which will be held from March 25 to 28 in Sharjah.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

