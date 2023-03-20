Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq said there is “no captaincy pressure” on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

This comes after rumours started to emerge of a potential change in leadership following the national team’s dismal home season, where they struggled against England and New Zealand.

The men in green were whitewashed 3-0 in their three-Test series against England, while both their Tests against New Zealand ended as a draw. As for the three-match ODI series that followed, they lost it 2-1.

However, while speculation continues to exist, Inzamam has brushed it aside, saying Azam’s position as captain is safe and sound.

“There is no captaincy pressure on him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam was recently involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Peshawar Zalmi and amassed 522 runs in 11 matches, which includes a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

The Zalmi made it to the playoffs, but lost to the Lahore Qalandars in Eliminator 2.

The Qalandars subsequently went on to beat the Multan Sultans in the final by one run to win the PSL for the second straight year.

Pakistan will now take on Afghanistan in three T20Is, but Azam has been rested for the series, which will be held in Sharjah from March 25 to 28.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

