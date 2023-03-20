Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja maintains his belief that there should be “zero tolerance” when it comes to players who have engaged in spot or match-fixing.

Ramiz feels that those who have been involved in such scandals should not be allowed to play for Pakistan again as they have “tainted” themselves and tarnished the reputation of the country.

When speaking about this, the former captain was referring to the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, which saw Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir serve five-year bans.

“Whoever is tainted, I’ve zero tolerance for it. I’m absolutely clear. People say they’ve had the punishment, move on. But I’ve experienced such situations,” he told Samaa TV as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which will take place from March 25 to 28 in Sharjah.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

