Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he is keeping an eye on Sarfaraz Ahmed as he believes the senior wicketkeeper-batsman will perform even better once he fully gets his confidence back.

This comes after Sarfaraz had a Test comeback to remember in the two-match series against New Zealand.

Replacing first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan in the playing XI, the 35-year-old dominated as he amassed 335 runs, which included a century and three half-centuries, at an average of 83.75.

Having made a strong case for himself to be included as a specialist middle order batsman, even if Rizwan returns to the line-up, it remains to be seen if Sarfaraz will keep hold of his spot or be relegated to the bench once again.

“I think he will perform better when gets his confidence back,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam recently captained the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while Sarfaraz was in charge of the Quetta Gladiators, who failed to make it to the playoffs.

Azam enjoyed a lot of success with the bat throughout the tournament as he has scored 522 runs in 11 matches, which includes a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

Sarfaraz, meanwhile, struck 162 runs in eight games at an average of 27 and a strike-rate of 104.51.

Pakistan will now face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series in Sharjah from March 25 to 28, but Azam has been rested while Sarfaraz was not selected.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Zero tolerance, Ramiz Raja wants no mercy for tainted Pakistan players

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48457 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 302060 ( 75.91 % ) Steve Smith 6896 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8712 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 41 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 13991 ( 3.52 % ) Joe Root 3063 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2846 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1285 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2590 ( 0.65 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1311 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3473 ( 0.87 % ) Kagiso Rabada 791 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2409 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...