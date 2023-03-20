Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan has praised wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed for his outstanding Test comeback.

Sarfaraz was given the chance to play in the two-Test series against New Zealand, having been selected ahead of go-to wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan in the playing XI.

The 35-year-old made the most of his opportunity as he scored 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

“What a comeback Sarfaraz Ahmed,” Junaid said on Twitter.

Sarfaraz recently captained the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and amassed 162 runs in eight games at an average of 27 and a strike-rate of 104.51.

He wasn’t picked for the men in green’s upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which will be played in Sharjah from March 25 to 28.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

