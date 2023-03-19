Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has made it clear that no one ever doubted opening batsman Fakhar Zaman’s abilities.

Zaman has been in and out of the Pakistan team, resulting in inconsistent playing time at the highest level.

Many cricketers have talked highly about the 32-year-old, and Saqlain is no different as he thinks the attacking batsman has an abundance of talent.

“We have no doubt about his abilities,” he was quoted as saying by A Sports.

Zaman recently represented the Lahore Qalandars, who won the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the second time in a row on Saturday.

In the 13 games he played, he scored 429 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 33 and a strike-rate of 160.67.

Despite his strong performance in PSL 8, Zaman wasn’t selected in Pakistan’s squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan from March 25 to 28 in Sharjah.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

