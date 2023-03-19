Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer said Pakistan seamers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are perfect death bowlers since they can hit speeds of 145 kph.

Rauf and Naseem have become regularly faces in limited overs cricket for Pakistan and usually form the pace attack along with Shaheen Shah Afridi.

“Fast bowlers like Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, who can clock the ball to 145 kph, can be an asset for the team in the death overs especially,” Jaffer told Cricwick.

Both players recently featured in the Pakistan Super League, where Naseem played for the Quetta Gladiators and Rauf represented the Lahore Qalandars, who ended up winning the tournament for the second year in a row.

In the nine matches he played, Naseem took seven wickets at an average of 37.14 and an economy rate of 7.64.

As for Rauf, he finished with 17 wickets in 13 games at an average of 25.70 and an economy rate of 9.26.

Naseem has been picked for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which will be held in Sharjah from March 25 to 28, but Rauf isn’t part of the team.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

