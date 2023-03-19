Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said current skipper Babar Azam needs everyone’s support as it will help boost his confidence and enable him to make better decisions.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Azam’s future as captain as speculation has arisen that he may lose the leadership role in one or more formats.

This could potentially stem from the poor home season Pakistan endured, where they were whitewashed 3-0 by England in their Test series.

Next up was two Tests against New Zealand, both of which ended as a draw. After that, the two teams played three ODIs, with the Black Caps claiming a 2-1 win.

Even though the men in green have not had a lot of success lately, Inzamam still wants to see people backing Azam.

“He needs our support at this time. The more confidence the captain gets, the better decisions he takes,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently led the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he amassed 522 runs in 10 matches, which includes a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

Pakistan will now play three T20Is against Afghanistan, but Azam has been rested for the series, which will be held in Sharjah from March 25 to 28.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

