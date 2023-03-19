Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted that he has been very impressed with what he has seen from left-arm fast bowler Mir Hamza.

Hamza made his Test comeback in the two-match series against New Zealand, but only took one wicket at an average of 197.

While this doesn’t look impressive at all, Azam pointed out that the 30-year-old was returning after a long time and felt that Hamza bowled very well without getting the rewards he deserved.

“Mir Hamza, he made a comeback after a long time and he was very good,” the 28-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam was recently involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he led the Peshawar Zalmi and amassed 522 runs in 10 matches, which includes a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

As for Hamza, he represented the Karachi Kings and took one wicket in the one match he played.

Pakistan will now play Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, which will take place from March 25 to 28 in Sharjah.

Azam has been rested for the series, while Hamza was not selected.

Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan: Shadab Khan (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan

Reserve players: Abrar Ahmed, Haseebullah, Usama Mir

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: A great T20I prospect, Shahid Afridi confident young Pakistan powerhouse will be a big hit

What are your thoughts on Mir Hamza? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Mir Hamza? He is really good! 0 ( 0 % ) He is ok! 1 ( 50 % ) He is overrated! 1 ( 50 % )

Like this: Like Loading...